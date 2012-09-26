Trends to Try Now

Sep 26, 2012 @ 9:40 am
Donna Karan - Tory Burch - trends- accessories - Shop It! Most Desired
Global
Presenting: the five hottest accessory trends for spring! Our editors combed the runways for the boldest bags, chicest shoes and most stylish jewels that you'll be coveting this season. Get your wish list ready, these luxe accessories are about to soar the top.

Global
You may be sitting in the office, but carved wood and raffia will make you feel as if you’re on an exotic getaway.

Shop the Look: (from top) Embossed python and wood sandals, Donna Karan New York, $1,295; at Donna Karan New York. Pearl, agate, glass bead, brass, braided cotton and gold-plated necklace, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels, $598; 704-553-8868. Raffia clutch with leather, Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com. Cotton canvas tote, Echo, $98; echodesign.com.
Dan Forbes
Chanel - Lacoste - Adidas - bags - sandals - Shop It! Most Desired
Sporty
Even if you’re only running for coffee, you’ll look athletic, thanks to rubber and nylon extras.

Shop the Look: (from top) Metal sunglasses, Adidas Originals, $149; shopadidas.com. Nylon bag with chain, Chanel, $2,000; at select Chanel stores. Rubber sandals, Lacoste, $48; 212-459-2300. Silicone watch, Toy Watch, $225; toywatchusa.com.
Dan Forbes
Louis VUitton - timex- bags - spring accessories - Shop It! Most Desired
Ladylike
Polished ’50s style gets a modern update with sheer insets and oversize shapes.

Shop the Look: (from top) Leather and nylon handbag, Louis Vuitton, $3,450; louisvuitton.com. Patent leather and mesh peep-toes, Rupert Sanderson, $675; rupertsanderson.com. Rhinestone and brass cuffs, Lizzy Couture, $180 each; lizzycouture.com. Enamel and gold-plated ring, Delfina Delettrez, $375; openingceremony.us. Brass watch with leather strap, Timex, $45; timex.com.
Dan Forbes
Rebecca Minkoff - fendi - bags - Shop It! Most Desired
Perforated
Upgrade your ventilation system and let some fresh air into your wardrobe.

Shop the Look: (from top) Leather handbag with linen, Fendi, $2,000; 212-759-4646. Leather wedges, Geox, $165; 646-213- 9020. Leather belt, Meredith Wendell, $215; 212-228-4899. Leather and metal bracelet, Rebecca Minkoff, $78; rebeccaminkoff.com. Brass ring, Jennifer Fisher, $120; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.
Dan Forbes
Dolce & Gabbana - Sportmax - shoes - spring trends - Shop It! Most Desired
Iridescent
This colorful twist on metallic offers a rainbow of possibilities.

Shop the Look: (from top) Patent leather pumps, Sportmax, $595; 212-674-1817. Metallic leather sandals, Enzo Angiolini, $89; 800-999-1877 for stores. Metallic raffia bag, Dolce & Gabbana, $2,425; 877-703-4872 for stores. Lambskin cuff, Ted Rossi, $75; tedrossi.com. Rose-gold-dipped and titanium-coated necklace, Joomi Lim, $318; joomilim.com.
Dan Forbes
