Trends to Try Now

Presenting: the five hottest accessory trends for spring! Our editors combed the runways for the boldest bags, chicest shoes and most stylish jewels that you'll be coveting this season. Get your wish list ready, these luxe accessories are about to soar the top.You may be sitting in the office, but carved wood and raffia will make you feel as if you’re on an exotic getaway.(from top) Embossed python and wood sandals, Donna Karan New York, $1,295; at Donna Karan New York. Pearl, agate, glass bead, brass, braided cotton and gold-plated necklace, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels, $598; 704-553-8868. Raffia clutch with leather, Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com . Cotton canvas tote, Echo, $98; echodesign.com