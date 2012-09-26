Trends to Try Now

Presenting: the five hottest accessory trends for spring! Our editors combed the runways for the boldest bags, chicest shoes and most stylish jewels that you'll be coveting this season. Get your wish list ready, these luxe accessories are about to soar the top.
Global You may be sitting in the office, but carved wood and raffia will make you feel as if you’re on an exotic getaway.
Shop the Look: (from top) Embossed python and wood sandals, Donna Karan New York, $1,295; at Donna Karan New York. Pearl, agate, glass bead, brass, braided cotton and gold-plated necklace, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels, $598; 704-553-8868. Raffia clutch with leather, Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com. Cotton canvas tote, Echo, $98; echodesign.com.
Dan Forbes
Sporty
Even if you’re only running for coffee, you’ll look athletic, thanks to rubber and nylon extras.
Shop the Look: (from top) Metal sunglasses, Adidas Originals, $149; shopadidas.com. Nylon bag with chain, Chanel, $2,000; at select Chanel stores. Rubber sandals, Lacoste, $48; 212-459-2300. Silicone watch, Toy Watch, $225; toywatchusa.com.
Dan Forbes
Ladylike
Polished ’50s style gets a modern update with sheer insets and oversize shapes.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather and nylon handbag, Louis Vuitton, $3,450; louisvuitton.com. Patent leather and mesh peep-toes, Rupert Sanderson, $675; rupertsanderson.com. Rhinestone and brass cuffs, Lizzy Couture, $180 each; lizzycouture.com. Enamel and gold-plated ring, Delfina Delettrez, $375; openingceremony.us. Brass watch with leather strap, Timex, $45; timex.com.
Dan Forbes
Perforated
Upgrade your ventilation system and let some fresh air into your wardrobe.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather handbag with linen, Fendi, $2,000; 212-759-4646. Leather
wedges, Geox, $165; 646-213- 9020. Leather belt, Meredith Wendell, $215; 212-228-4899. Leather and metal bracelet, Rebecca Minkoff, $78; rebeccaminkoff.com. Brass ring, Jennifer Fisher, $120; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.
Dan Forbes
Iridescent
This colorful twist on metallic offers a rainbow of possibilities.
Presenting: the five hottest accessory trends for spring! Our editors combed the runways for the boldest bags, chicest shoes and most stylish jewels that you'll be coveting this season. Get your wish list ready, these luxe accessories are about to soar the top.
Global You may be sitting in the office, but carved wood and raffia will make you feel as if you’re on an exotic getaway.
Shop the Look: (from top) Embossed python and wood sandals, Donna Karan New York, $1,295; at Donna Karan New York. Pearl, agate, glass bead, brass, braided cotton and gold-plated necklace, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels, $598; 704-553-8868. Raffia clutch with leather, Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com. Cotton canvas tote, Echo, $98; echodesign.com.
Advertisement
2 of 5Dan Forbes
Sporty
Even if you’re only running for coffee, you’ll look athletic, thanks to rubber and nylon extras.
Shop the Look: (from top) Metal sunglasses, Adidas Originals, $149; shopadidas.com. Nylon bag with chain, Chanel, $2,000; at select Chanel stores. Rubber sandals, Lacoste, $48; 212-459-2300. Silicone watch, Toy Watch, $225; toywatchusa.com.
3 of 5Dan Forbes
Ladylike
Polished ’50s style gets a modern update with sheer insets and oversize shapes.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather and nylon handbag, Louis Vuitton, $3,450; louisvuitton.com. Patent leather and mesh peep-toes, Rupert Sanderson, $675; rupertsanderson.com. Rhinestone and brass cuffs, Lizzy Couture, $180 each; lizzycouture.com. Enamel and gold-plated ring, Delfina Delettrez, $375; openingceremony.us. Brass watch with leather strap, Timex, $45; timex.com.
Advertisement
4 of 5Dan Forbes
Perforated
Upgrade your ventilation system and let some fresh air into your wardrobe.
Shop the Look: (from top) Leather handbag with linen, Fendi, $2,000; 212-759-4646. Leather
wedges, Geox, $165; 646-213- 9020. Leather belt, Meredith Wendell, $215; 212-228-4899. Leather and metal bracelet, Rebecca Minkoff, $78; rebeccaminkoff.com. Brass ring, Jennifer Fisher, $120; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.
Advertisement
5 of 5Dan Forbes
Iridescent
This colorful twist on metallic offers a rainbow of possibilities.