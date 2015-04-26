Celebrity Trend Alert: Rainbow Mirrored Sunglasses

Andrea Cheng
Apr 26, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

This season, mirrored sunnies are ruling the land, with their pretty rainbow-reflective lenses and huge celebrity following. These days, stars are dressing up their dressed-down off-duty looks with hologram-like pairs that shift in color at every single angle. Best of all, they add that touch of cool to any outfit for any given occasion.

To wit: Olivia Palermo gave her black-and-white street chic ensemble a pop of color with aqua mirrors, while Dianna Agron delivered a retro vibe with round frames. Jamie Chung brought her ocean blue sassy pair to Coachella, acing festival style by pairing them with a comfy blouse, printed shorts, and laced-up sandals.

Still not sold? Flip through our gallery to find 15 celebrities who are giving their basic black shades a break, and you'll be shielding your eyes from the sun's rays in a mirrored pair in no time.

Jamie Chung

Chung was all smiles as she basked in the California sun, shielding her eyes with a pair of ultra-blue GUESS lenses.

Dianna Agron

Agron added retro charm to her mixed print ensemble with round mirrored frames by Ray-Ban.

Olivia Palermo

Rainbow-reflective mirrors can deliver a dose of color. Case in point: Palermo's Westward Leaning sunnies stood out against her all-white outfit.

Julianne Hough

Hough's reflective shades spun a cool 'tude to her pretty ladylike lunch ensemble.
Emma Roberts

Roberts' Ray-Ban shades paint a rosy picture, thanks to her pretty pink lenses.

Kelly Ripa

It's a balancing act! Ripa offset her flirty floral blouse with too-cool aviators.
Jessica Alba

The actress's street style MO is the very definition of downtown cool, from her distressed denim to her Charlotte Olympia kitty flats to her Westward Leaning mirrored sunnies.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio's model off-duty look = aviators + denim jacket + simple shift + slip-on sneaks.
Beyonce

When Queen Bey isn't killing it on stage, she's playing it cool, accessorizing her tank and cut-offs with mirrored aviators, double-stranded gold crown headband, striped lace-ups, and Blue Ivy.
Kate Hudson

Hudson stepped out in a floral maxi, completing her Boho-chic look with a fringe shoulder black and white-framed reflective shades.
Heidi Klum

Klum shrouded herself in mystery, topping off her all-black look with chic oversize frames and a bold red lip.
January Jones

Jones blended style and comfort, teaming her all-white look with a leopard-print topper, Converse high-tops and reflective shades.

Camilla Belle

Belle (and her lion!) kept cool in the desert heat at the 2014 Coachella Arts & Music Festival with mirrored sunglasses.
Rebecca Romijn

Romijn rocked a red-hot look, styling her leather pants with studded Valentino kitten heels and aviators.

Gwen Stefani

The then-expectant singer never seems to skip a stylish beat, pairing a LBD with leather pants, a leather-sleeved denim jacket, sexy stilettos, and printed frames.

