Celebrity Trend Alert: Rainbow Mirrored Sunglasses

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

This season, mirrored sunnies are ruling the land, with their pretty rainbow-reflective lenses and huge celebrity following. These days, stars are dressing up their dressed-down off-duty looks with hologram-like pairs that shift in color at every single angle. Best of all, they add that touch of cool to any outfit for any given occasion.

To wit: Olivia Palermo gave her black-and-white street chic ensemble a pop of color with aqua mirrors, while Dianna Agron delivered a retro vibe with round frames. Jamie Chung brought her ocean blue sassy pair to Coachella, acing festival style by pairing them with a comfy blouse, printed shorts, and laced-up sandals.

Still not sold? Flip through our gallery to find 15 celebrities who are giving their basic black shades a break, and you'll be shielding your eyes from the sun's rays in a mirrored pair in no time.