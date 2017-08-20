Trust Us, You Need a Pair of Thick-Rimmed Sunnies

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Aug 20, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

You can’t walk outside or scroll through Instagram without seeing a trendy pair of thick-rimmed sunglasses on your favorite street style star or celebrity. And trust us, they do a lot more than shield your pretty little eyes from the sun. Whether you're channeling your favorite celeb and going incognito, hiding dark circles after a big night out, or just looking to amp up your outfit, a great pair adds the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble. 

This season, you might want to consider a thick-rimmed rendition. All the rage on the runways, chunkier rims are just the thing for making a bold statement—pair the below with any outfit in your arsenal and you'll be ready to face the world in style. Scroll down to see a few of our faves. 

VIDEO: Instant Style with Olivia Palermo

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Illesteva vinyl sunglasses

$220 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Karen Walker Deep Worship Sunglasses

$250 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Absurda Murillo Sunglasses

$125 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci Square Urban Web Block Sunglasses

$540 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Valley Eyewear DB Sunglasses

$200 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Krewe Iris Sunglasses

$315 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Céline Eyewear Shadow D-frame acetate glasses

$312 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Meeyye Minemba progressive bifocal sunglasses

$60 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

LE SPECS WEEKEND RIOT POLARIZED

$69 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Raen Luxury Wig Sunglasses

$150 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Kaleos Shawer cat-eye sunglasses

$152 SHOP NOW

