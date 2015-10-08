Here's How to Get Your Hands on the Buzziest Virtual Reality Headsets

Ever since we announced the news of InStyle Virtual, our immersive 3D experience that sends viewers on a 360-degree tour of our November cover shoot with Drew Barrymore, our whole office has been buzzing about virtual reality. To some, the idea of strapping on a headset and traveling to a far off place, while standing in the comfort of your own home, may seem far-fetched—not to mention expensive. But as the experience becomes more mainstream, companies are jumping on the VR bandwagon and developing products that are both affordable and easy-to-use. From our very own device to the hyped-about Glyph headset, here are six you need to know about—at every price point.