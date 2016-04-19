Tech, Yeah! These 4 Apps Will Help You Green Your Routine

You don't have to ditch your heavy-duty cleaning supplies, switch to all-natural deodorant, and commit to composting in order to celebrate Earth Day. Instead, take a more realistic approach to improving the planet by checking out the downloads that'll help you tweak your routine in small ways for a big impact. Read on for the apps that will get you one step closer to cutting down that carbon footprint.

Good Guide

Consider this your personal shopper for all things eco-friendly. Good Guide lets you search for food, household, personal care, and baby products from its database of more than 250,000 ethical choices. Easch product is rated on a scale of 0 to 10 (0 being the worst and 10 being the best) so you know the health, environmental, and social impact of each one.

Think Dirty

When it comes to shopping for skin care and beauty products, a heightened awareness of toxic chemicals and hormones in the ingredients is key. Think Dirty focuses on interpreting the often hard-to-understand cosmetic labeling process and vets only the safest, most simple products to sell through the app.

Farmstand

A leisurely day browsing farmers' markets sounds lovely, but it's even better to have options when you need to grab a few things quickly and move on with your meal preparations. Enter Farmstand, an app that lets you find the closest farmers' market based on your GPS location and tell you what's happening and what's in stock at each one.

PaperKarma

It's no secret that cutting down on paper waste is a big win for the environment. When you get home to find unwanted flyers, solicitations, or catalogues in your mailbox, just snap a picture of the mail using the app. The pros at PaperKarma will contact the mailer and have you removed from their distribution list. Voila.