This Suitcase Will Make Sure You Never Lose Your Luggage Again

It's no secret that a seamless baggage check process could mean that you'll be able to spend your airport time getting a much-needed mani rather than combing the gift shop for backup beach outfits just in case your suitcase doesn't make it to your destination. So we flipped when we heard about Rimowa's new Electronic Tag luggage.

These futuristic suitcases, which run from $670 to $1,685 per case and are only available at select retailers, feature a built-in digital data module that provides passengers with the luggage information for upcoming booked flights before leaving home.

Courtesy of Rimowa

The good news for you? It'll allow you to use your smartphone to check in your luggage before you leave and then drop it off in seconds at baggage claim when you get to the airport—which adds up to plenty of time to grab a croissant before hitting the security line. On top of the easy drop-off, there's a major peace-of-mind benefit to the Electronic Tag model: The e-tags have a 98 percent scan rate (as opposed to the 93 percent scan rate of traditional paper luggage tags), which significantly reduces the likelihood that your bag will get lost.

Courtesy of Rimowa

Trust us, you'll look much better cruising the pool deck in the cute sundresses you packed as opposed to the souvenir tee you picked up at an airport kiosk.

Head to rimowa-electronictag.com to find a reseller near you. Rimowa's Electronic Tag program is now available exclusively with Lufthansa, but will be expanding to additional airlines throughout the year.