Download These 3 Apps to Get the Personal Stylist Treatment

You don’t have to be a red-carpet star to be treated like a VIP. Thanks to a new crop of downloads that virtually connect you with style savants, you can now get the celebrity treatment for your next big event without even leaving home. Search for these three top-notch services in the App Store, then let the pros work their magic.

Armarium

Courtesy

Here's what it must be like to be Charlize Theron: When you sign up for an account with Armarium, you can make an appointment to have one of their "Style Brigade" stylists will weigh in on what suits your taste and body type, then hook you up with borrowed luxury finds for upcoming events. Alternatively, you can use the app to browse pieces up for loan and reserve your own selections.

Boon + Gable

Courtesy

Consider this bootcamp for your closet if you live in the San Francisco area. Fill out a style profile, have 20 matching items hand-picked by an expert delivered to your home, and only keep what you like after trying 'em on. Your style expert comes to your residence to make the delivery, so they can also evaluate what you already have and show you how to work the new pieces into your existing wardrobe.

HelloShopper

Courtesy

Have a vision of that perfect bag but don’t know where to get it? Your very own shopping MacGyver will hunt down options that fit your description, then scour the Internet to get you the lowest possible price. Also great for gifting, the HelloShopper team can also help you find unique presents for hard-to-shop-for friends and family members.

All apps are free; available on iTunes. The services are complimentary, but item prices vary depending on what you buy.