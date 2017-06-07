How to Make Online Shopping Even Easier with Orchard Mile's New Feature

After Orchard Mile first launched as a one-stop online shop for brands such as Frame and Sonia Rykiel, it soon became an InStyle office bookmark must. Not only could you shop entire collections in one place, but the experience was seamless and the design elegant. (Also: big shout-out to their customer service team, who tracked down an impossible-to-get Loewe bag all the way from Spain for one of us.)

Now the site is upping the ante with the debut of My Mile, a customizable "shopping street" of sorts that lets you personalize your feed by designer and, even better, product categories within those designers. So if you only want to see shoes from Opening Ceremony and not ready-to-wear, dammit, you're only going to see shoes. You can also filter by size and, soon, color.

Try it out for yourself here and don't say we didn't warn your wallet.