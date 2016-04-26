The New HP Spectre Is the Most Beautiful Laptop We've Ever Seen

Rose gold: It's not just for your jewelry. Now, your laptop can get in on gorgeous metallic accents, too. HP unveiled the latest model of its popular Spectre laptop, and it's officially the thinnest notebook computer on the market to date. The 10.4 mm design (about the width of a AAA battery) is sleek and ultra light, weighing in at just over two pounds. Its matte carbon fiber surface has high-gloss carbon accents that mimic the glimmer of jewelry (pro tip: polish 'em like you would your favorite stack of gold bangles). But the souped-up style doesn't compromise on function--the 13.3-inch screen has a crisp edge-to-edge display and the hybrid battery is split into two thinner pieces so they deliver the same wattage as a single battery. Translation: You'll get a solid nine hours of battery life before you need to charge this baby.

RELATED: The Apple Watch Hermes Just Got Way More Affordable

To celebrate the stunner's launch, HP commissioned designers Tord Boontje and Jess Hannah to design limited-edition, 18kt gold versions of the laptop, which will be auctioned during the Cannes Film Festival in May. All proceeds will benefit the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Did we mention that the power buttons are encrusted with diamonds?

Courtesy of HP

Courtesy of HP

The 13-inch HP Spectre is available for pre-order now for $1,170 at Best Buy. The device officially launches on May 22.