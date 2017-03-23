The New Michael Kors Smartwatches Look Nothing Like What You'd Expect

The Michael Kors brand is beloved all around the world and last fall the designer dived into the tech world with a line of activity trackers and smartwatches—aptly titled Michael Kors Access. Well, the American heritage brand is back at it again: Two new smartwatches made their debuts on Thursday.

"It's clear to me that the future of fashion will combine great design, personal style, and innovative technology," the designer stated in a press release. "And the amazing response to Michael Kors Access has confirmed that that future is now. We're thrilled to be able to offer this next generation of smartwatches and hybrids."

Business Wire

First up are the two new watches: the Sofie model for the ladies (above) and Grayson for the gents (below). The styles will offer up customized notifications and tracking of sleep patterns and fitness. The Sofie will have eight different bracelet and plating options and seven interchangeable strap possibilities while the Grayson will feature four, as well as blue and black ion-plate, gold-tone, and stainless steel offerings. There's literally also an app for that—adding personal photos into the watch face and linking out to a user's personal Instagram account are just two of the major features.

Business Wire

The launch is the next step in the Access brand's growing partnership with Google. Of the reveal, VP of Android Engineering at Google David Singleton stated, "Michael Kors Access display smartwatches have been extremely popular choices for users who wish to wear watches that are both stylish and functional."

VIDEO: All The Times Kate Middleton Rocked It in Blue

RELATED: The Michael Kors Access Smartwatch May Just Be the Chicest Wearable We've Ever Seen

The Michael Kors Access touchscreen smartwatches start at $350, so if you don't have one already, start gathering your coins for these two new styles when they become available at michaelkors.com and in Michael Kors stores.