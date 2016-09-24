Dial Up the Style with 15 Fun and Functional Cases for the New iPhone 7

Earlier this month, Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, sending technophiles into an expected tizzy.

The newest generation of the iPhone promises better and brighter features than any of its predecessors and now that the little white box has arrived, the next pressing matter at hand is: What do we cover it with?

With so many cases out there, it can be tough to whittle down the choices. Do we want a clear case showing off the pretty phone’s (glossy or matte) new casing? One with a bright and cheeky message? A luxe leather lining that will only improve with age? Whether you’re into fun patterns, bold colors, or minimalist design, there’s a cover out there for everyone and we’ve rounded them up, keeping both form and function in mind.

We’re already excited for all of the sharp, DSLR-quality 'grams to come (RIP, built-in headphone jack). Scroll through for 15 of our current favorites, many of which also offer options for the iPhone 7 Plus.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. Clear Birch iPhone 7 Case

If there's one thing Rifle Paper Co. is known for, it's the perfectly whimsical floral motifs. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.

2 of 15 Courtesy

Felony Case White Polished Marble for iPhone 7

Who doesn't like a cool, minimalist marble surface?

3 of 15 Courtesy

Casetify Leaf iPhone 7 Case

You'll be sure to conjur up major wanderlust with this Moroccan-inspired print featuring leaves and printed tiles.

4 of 15 Courtesy

Ullu SnapOn Hairon Leather Cowlick Case for iPhone 7

If you thought hair on hide leather was purely an interior design trend, think again. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.

5 of 15 Courtesy

Aware of Your Pair Case for iPhone 7

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to show your support with a bright and cheeky case. Both snap-on and tough matte cases available, with proceeds going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

6 of 15 Courtesy

Sonix Starry Eyed iPhone 7 Case

There's no way you'll lose sight of this clear eye-catching design.

7 of 15 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. Clear Peacock for iPhone 7

A subdued graphic on a hard outer shell to let your phone's exterior shine through. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.

8 of 15 Courtesy

Ullu Premium Leather Pocket in Bloody Hell for iPhone 7

A sleeve design is a surefire way to prevent scratches and the handcrafted leather will only build up patina over time. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.

9 of 15 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Le Pavillion Dot iPhone 7 Case

This snap-on case is spot on with its bright pink border.

10 of 15 Courtesy

Happy Hour iPhone 7 Case

Every hour is happy hour with this fun transparent case. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.

11 of 15 Courtesy

Felony Case Concrete Case for iPhone 7

Industrial chic with a rough-tough matte finish to mimic actual concrete texture.

12 of 15 Courtesy

Casetify Macaron Case for iPhone 7

Perfect for all of those delicious #foodstagrams you're about to take.

13 of 15 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Saffiano Gold Wrap Case for iPhone 7 Plus

The saffiano leather's textured pattern helps protect against scratches.
14 of 15 Courtesy

Sonix X UO Jungle iPhone 7 Case

A slim and durable case with a graphic leaf print exclusively made for Urban Outfitters.
15 of 15 Courtesy

Scene by Prodigee for iPhone 7

The rose-colored wraparound chrome bumper adds a stylish layer of protection against inevitable dings and drops.

