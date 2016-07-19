Planning a Trip? These 3 Google Hacks Will Save You Money

Whether you're booking a last-minute weekend getaway or a weeks-long multi-country trek, chances are you're seeking a deal or two on your flights, hotels, and entertainment options (hey, who isn't?). But before you launch a new browser tab and go searching for your options, take a second to rethink the way you Google. The latest updates to Google Travel updates not only make it a cinch to search for the best accommodations to fit your needs, but also helps you easily access the lowest fares and alerts you to price drops in real time. Read on to discover our favorite tricks--they just might make you a way happier traveller.

Compare Your Options Using Your Phone

Type a country, state, or city into the Google search bar on a mobile device, then select "plan a trip." You can filter the flight and hotel options based on price, dates, preferred airline and hotel options, and even by your activity preferences. In other words, if you're looking to paddleboard in Key Largo, Google will help you find options that make it easy to get out on the water, stat.

Track Fare Changes

You can now use Google Flights to track iIf you choose to track a destination or a specific flight. Just type your destination into search, then click "track prices." You'll get notifications via email on fare drops and increases so that you can book at just the right moment, which is way better than sitting at your desk constantly refreshing your browser.

Score a Ready-Made Itinerary

This one is for those of us who know we want to explore a particular region, but don't have the slightest clue what stops to hit along the way. Just type the country or region, select the ideal length of your trip, and scroll through prepared itineraries with suggested hotels, day trips, and even top-rated restaurants--complete with estimated prices. That means you'll never have to spend hours mapping out your dream trip only to find that it's way beyond your budget.