Tech, Yeah! This New App from Gilt's Co-Founder Will Change the Way You Shop

Alexis Maybank, one of the founders of Gilt Groupe, has spent a lot of time browsing social networks in the course of her fashion career, but says she's always been frustrated by how difficult it is to shop directly from the inspirational images she finds along the way. Enter Project September, Maybank's just-launched platform that combines social browsing with easy, click-to-buy shopping. "Until now, I had to search blindly for items that caught my eye on social media, often never discovering where I could actually make my purchase online," says Maybank. “This was frustrating, so we set out to build a shopping experience where consumers could shop directly from photos.”

When you download the app, you can follow and browse pictures posted by editors, stylists, and other influencers. When you see something you like, an easy-to-spot green dot over the item indicates that it's available to purchase. Better yet? Users can upload their own images and transform them into shoppable inspiration boards to earn commission on the sales. Project September has already has over 2000 brands in its database, including top department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's, fashion brands like Coach, and eCommerce sites like Matches Fashion and Gilt. Excuse us while we get our credit card ready.