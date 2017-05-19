12 Father's Day Gifts for the Techy Dad

ABC
Brooke Ely Danielson
May 19, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you've got a tech loving, tech savvy papa consider gifting him one of the latest gadgets. Most of us can relate when it comes to seeing our dad getting a mega-thrill over the coolest new laptop, smart watch or smartphone. Is dad addicted to his iPad or digital camera? Consider gifting him a nice leather case that he can use on a day to day basis as well as on his travels. A super cool gadget he may love is the newest Apple Watch, which has all the right features to monitor his health and keep him fit. The wireless Apple AirPods can even sync to the watch and play music for dad's afternoon gym class or run. 

Ahead, our favorite tech picks for Father's Day.

VIDEO: Adam Levine Is the Cutest Dad Ever

 

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Urbanears on-the-spot headset 

$99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

AWAY The Bigger Carry-On

$245 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

FITBIT Special Edition Alta HR Wireless Heart Rate and Fitness Tracker  

$179 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

GOPRO hero Session Camera

$200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

DOPP Portfolio Clutch with Power Bank

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Apple Watch Space With Black Sport Band and airpods

Shop the look: Apple Watch Series 2, $369; apple.com. Apple AirPods, $159; apple.com

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera

$180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

B&O Play BeoPlay A2 Bluetooth Speaker

$400 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Valextra Leather iPhone 6/6s Case

$245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Impossible Instant Lab 2.0 Photo Printer

$169 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Comme Des Garcons Luxury Tablet Case

$610 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

SMYTHSON Panama Camera Case

$235 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!