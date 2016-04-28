Beyoncé’s Headphones from Lemonade Can Be Yours for a Cool $549

When Beyoncé dropped the visual album Lemonade over the weekend, one of many things that captured our attention was a unique pair of headphones.

During the video segment for "Sandcastles,” Queen Bey plays a keyboard while wearing a set of leather and aluminum headphones that instantly creates a retro-cool vibe. Pairing the piece with a navy one-shoulder dress and natural curls, the star has the perfect laid-back style for the melancholy track.

“We built sandcastles that washed away,” Beyoncé sings, while the camera flashes to scenes of dying flowers and a child’s artwork, possibly by her 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. “I made you cry when I walked away. And although I promised that I couldn’t stay, baby, every promise don’t work out that way,” Queen Bey croons about a love that falls apart.

Throughout the visual album, Beyoncé coordinates her show-stopping fashion with the mood and feeling of the track. She wreaks havoc with a bat in a yellow off-the-shoulder ruffled Roberto Cavalli gown in “Hold Up,” gets angry in a Yeezy crop top and leggings in “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and turns up the heat in a red ball gown with a bib necklace and headpiece and a Swarovski-encrusted Nicolas Jebran gown for "6 Inch" (featuring The Weeknd). She later turns down the volume and pares down her look for “Sandcastles.” The scene—and her vintage-looking headphones—harken back to a simpler time, when things were less complicated and worries were few and far between.

And now, anyone who is interested in stealing the stunning look can: Her Pryma 01 headphones in Marsala retail for $549 and are available on pryma.myshopify.com. The tech item is handmade in Italy and features a leather strap, carbon fiber cups, an aluminum shell, and a microphone on the wire.

While the now-famous headphones in Lemonade have a hefty price tag, they come with a three-month free trial of Tidal with purchase, which means you’ll be able to listen to “Sandcastles” (or any one of the other 11 tracks) all day while looking just like Beyoncé. Hey, a girl can dream.

As Queen Bey embarks on her Formation World Tour—she opted for a custom black crystal embroidered Dsquared2 ensemble to kick things off in Miami on Wednesday—stream the full Lemonade album and the accompanying film with a Tidal subscription or purchase the tracks and video on iTunes or Amazon ($18).