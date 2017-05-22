Best Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: u-Jays

The chicest headphones are the ones you can’t see, but not everyone’s ears are designed to hold little rubber buds. Those who are stubbornly committed to keeping their ears unplugged can do far worse than u-Jays Wireless, a stylish, high-quality, choice that wins our best-in-class award for 2017.

Being InStyle, we lead with aesthetics, which rule out 9 out of 10 over-ear headphone models out there. Others are goodlooking but aggressively designed—perfect for a DJ in Ibiza but not so much for a style-conscious professional on her way to work. We liked the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 ($359), a popular model with unbelievable noise cancellation, but it didn't feel designy enough for a women's style title to get behind. And then there are others, notably the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 ($269) and the deliciously comfortable B&O Play H4 ($299), that had top-of-the-line acoustics but were nosed out by our underdog, partly owing to price.

BUY: u-JAYS Wireless, $179; amazon.com

During the testing phase, we returned again and again to the u-JAYS Wireless, which got the edge for looks, comfort, sound and value–no small factor in this category. With a soft rubber headband and cushy cups, they're comfortable without feeling heavy. Plus, these Swedish imports—more proof of Stockholm's design ascendancy—look good on everyone, punch above their price tier and boast a feature all over-ear headphones should have: the ear pieces flare out when not in use so they lay flat on your collar bone as well as in your work bag. Cooler still, Jays hasn't reached saturation as a brand, so not everyone will have the same ones.

Wins for: Appearance, Comfort, Sound Quality, and Value

Noteworthy features:

• Touch control lets you swipe up and down for volume, side to side for forward and backward and tap to hang up phone or pause music.

• Bluetooth pairing button lets you check battery life with a tap.

• 25 hours battery life

• Sexy packaging

