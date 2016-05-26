4 Waterproof Gadgets to Take to the Beach This Memorial Day Weekend

Looking for a spot to lounge at the beach or the pool outside of the splash zone so you can safely Instagram all of your outdoor shots? We've been there. Instead of hiding yourself from a potentially-very-refreshing spritz this Memorial Day weekend, invest in gear that can withstand a little bit (or a lot) of water. We tracked down the devices that won't fizzle out if they find themselves in the unfortunate wake of your 12-year-old nephew's cannonball. From Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, which can be fully submerged, to the sleeve that makes your iPad safe to browse from on top of a float, these necessities were practically made for summer. So pop open your lounge chair and lay out that oversize towel in a prime waterside spot.

Scroll down to get all the splash-worthy details.