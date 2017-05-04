Best Sporty Headphones: BeatsX  

When you’re at the gym, the last thing you want is wires getting in the way of your workout. And while there are plenty of wireless Bluetooth headphones on the market, it's important to find a sweat-resistant and lightweight pair that fits securely enough to meet all of your exercise needs. We put a selection of the latest sporty headphones to the test to find out which pair has great sound quality, comfortable wear, and a sleek look that still allows you to move about freely. The winner? Beats by Dre’s most recent offering, The BeatsX wireless headphones.

Available in black, white, gray, and blue, the waterproof tangle-free design rests gently around your neck for easy movement. The curved neckband stays firmly in place, allowing you to run or lift weights without worrying that your earpieces will pop out. The fit is secure thanks to an included variety of earbuds and wingtips, and they’re by far the most comfortable sporty option out there. Close runner-ups: Skullcandy's affordable Ink'd Wireless ($50) is also very comfy but slightly bulkier, while the XT Free Wireless ($100) offers an extremely secure fit that is possibly too snug at times.

In addition to top-of-the-line comfort and sound, the BeatsX takes the win for its device-pairing and quick charging capabilities. The headset automatically pairs with Apple devices thanks to its Bluetooth wireless W1 chip (the same one featured in the company’s Airpods), and if you’ve worn out the 8-hour battery life, a quick 5-minute charge with the included Lightning cable delivers 2 hours of playback. Another bonus? The battery level is displayed on your phone’s screen as soon as the headphones are powered on and paired, so there’s no guessing how much energy your BeatsX have left.

Wins for: Appearance, Functionality, and Ease of Use

Noteworthy Features:

• Class 1 Bluetooth and Apple’s W1 wireless chip for optimum connectivity

• 8-hour battery life, plus Fast Fuel option (5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback)

• In-line microphone and volume controls

• RemoteTalk to take phone calls and activate Siri

• Magnetic tangle-free earbuds

• Compact carrying case

• Assortment of eartip and wingtip options

