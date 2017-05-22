Best Smart Toothbrush: Ara by Kolibree

There are toothbrushes, and then there are toothbrushes equipped with 3D motion sensors, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer, which work together to create a digital map of your teeth. If you are one of those people with a smart scale and heartrate monitor, a toothbrush that gives you a detailed daily report of your dental hygiene is the next logical step. While there are a few that can accomplish this for you, believe it or not, Ara by Kolibree is our pick for best smart toothbrush.

BUY: Ara, $129; kolibree.com

The sleek and lightweight Ara is the first smart toothbrush to feature Artificial Intelligence technology, which follows your path as you go, recording every movement, with or without the app open, and syncs via bluetooth to your phone to provide a detailed, but easy to understand report of your habits, including duration and zones brushed. Its closest competitor, the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum does all that at a steeper price point ($180, target.com) and with a bulkier build. In addition to a small circular (and replaceable) head that makes it easy to reach challenging spots, the Ara app also shares a score based on your brushing and a Coach feature shares pointers on how to get an even better brush. We brushed better and longer with it and, dare we say, it made our twice-daily ritual pretty fun.

Wins for: Appearance, Intuitiveness, and Price

Noteworthy Features:

Built-in Bluetooth technology

Embedded AI technology

Lightweight 2-ounce model

2-week battery lifetime

Offline record mode

