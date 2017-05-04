Best Light-Up Phone Case: LuMee Duo

If you thought phone cases were only good for protecting your precious screen from damage, think again. Light-up cases will elevate your selfie game tenfold by bathing your photos in flattering light (unlike the harsh flash on your phone camera). Though there are many imitators in the space, the original—and Kardashian-approved—breakout brand, LuMee, has the best offering with its Duo case.

BUY: LuMee Duo, $70; amazon.com

Available for iPhones 6, 6S, and 7 in four chic colorways (rose matte, gold matte, black, and white gloss), the Duo improves on older models with its LED lights on both the front and back of the case. Unfortunately, having double the lights means that the case’s battery runs out faster than the original version, but it still offers 36 hours of low-lit brightness before requiring a charge. And though the $55 price tag may seem a tad steep to some, the social media-savvy among us will find it a very worthwhile investment, especially on nights out.

At the end of the day, the Duo provides the best lit photos and every other case is a second-rate LuMee imitator in terms of durability and functionality. Though we could have guessed that the Kardashians know what they're talking about when it comes to selfies.

Wins for: Functionality

Noteworthy features:

LED lighting on front and back

back Durable case

Rechargeable battery

