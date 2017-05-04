Best At-Home Light Therapy Device: Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask

Feeling defeated after trying every sheet, charcoal, and clay mask to clear up acne-prone skin? We’ve all been there. Enter LED light therapy, the latest trend in zapping zits at home. Long offered in dermatologists’ offices as a professional-grade treatment for light-to-moderate breakouts, you can finally test the technology out for a fraction of the cost—and from the convenience of your couch—thanks to Neutrogena’s Light Therapy Acne Mask. Free of UV light and chemicals, the mask’s internal blue lights attack acne-causing bacteria as red lights aim to reduce inflammation. Tapping out at just $35, it’s a cheap and more user-friendly option than similar at-home LED products, like Tria’s $150 Positively Clear Acne Clearing Blue Light (a handheld device that's also effective, but uses only acne-attacking blue light technology; plus, it lacks the easy wear of Neutrogena's mask design).

The Light Therapy Acne Mask lasts for 30 daily 10-minute sessions, after which you’ll need to buy a new refill activator. The number of remaining uses is displayed on the attached remote activator, so tracking your sessions is effort-free. Because the mask aims to treat acne caused by bacteria, it’s worth noting that it's less effective on hormonal acne—but it can still help to reduce inflammation. So if you tend to flare up only when it's your time of the month, this might not be a quick fix for your skin woes—although it certainly won't hurt to add into your normal skincare regimen. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and get your glow on while blasting out space-age snaps to your friends.

LED light therapy technology

30 daily treatment session activator

Self timer

Viewing window/glasses

