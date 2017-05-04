Best Garment Steamer: Jiffy Esteam Handheld Travel Steamer

Nothing kills a great outfit quicker than wrinkles. Behind every well-dressed woman you’ll usually find a really great steamer. Though there are lots of powerful, full-sized versions in the market—Rowenta's Master 360 Steamer ($90) is a fave, the latest crop of steam machines are small and portable, yet just as powerful. And when we asked our fashion editors what they use to keep their white shirts eternally crisp, there was one clear winner: Jiffy’s Esteam Handheld Travel Steamer.



BUY: Jiffy Esteam Handheld Travel Steamer, $60; amazon.com



While Jiffy’s large commercial steamers are often on the set of InStyle shoots, the lightweight Esteam has become the off-duty go-to for our editors, especially while they’re traveling. Not only does the Esteam fit easily in a suitcase, it beats out the competition because it’s almost three times more powerful than any other handheld steamer in the market. It heats up in under 60 seconds and runs for 15 minutes per filling using plain tap water (some competitors call for filtered water). The only downside? It doesn’t come with any steamer attachments like some of the other handhelds, like Conair's Turbo ExtremeSteam ($60) another great option, which has a creaser and bristle brush add-on. Still, the Jiffy Esteam wins out for overall effectiveness, especially for the gal on-the-go. If you travel abroad often, opt for the version that comes with a voltage converter kit and four additional adapter plugs.

Wins for: Technology, Ease of Use, and Portability



Noteworthy Features:

600 watts of steaming power

Heats up in less than 60 seconds

Wide, easy-to-fill water tank

3-year warranty

