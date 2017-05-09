Best Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Alta HR

Thanks to Fitbit’s latest offering, you can now find out how many steps you walk each day and how many hours you spend in REM sleep. In March, the wearables brand—which essentially dominates the field in terms of fitness trackers that are both efficient and stylish—debuted its newest model, the Alta HR. An update to Fitbit's previous Alta model, the HR features automatic exercise recognition and sleep stage tracking. It's the brand's slimmest design to feature continuous PurePulse heart rate tracking, which was previously only available in Fitbit's bulkier Charge 2 wristband ($130), Blaze fitness watch ($150), and Surge GPS watch ($250). With a sleek design that delivers smartphone notifications right to your tracker's screen, the Alta HR is also a more desirable fitness tracker than the brand's screen-less Flex 2 ($60) (and it has much more to offer than an old-school clip-on device, such as the Fitbit One).

BUY: Fitbit Alta HR, $130; fitbit.com

In addition to its impressive round-the-clock tracking of your activities, the wristband is small enough that it won’t bulk up a cute outfit (and it’s comfortable enough for sleeping). The standard stainless steel model comes with your choice of four water-resistant band colors; for another $50 you can get one of two limited-edition trackers, such as the rose gold style (pictured). Interchangeable leather straps and a stainless steel bracelet can be easily swapped out for the classic style, and accessories that fit the original Alta also work with the HR model (in case you’ve been eying the Public School bracelet ($295) or Simply Vera Vera Wang's studded wrap-around design, $80). When it comes to updating your wearable game, consider this your friendly “reminder to move.”

Wins for: Appearance and functionality

Noteworthy features:

Heart rate tracking

Sleep stage tracking

Automatic exercise recognition (running, elliptical, bike)

In-display smartphone notifications

7-day battery life

Interchangeable wristbands

