Best In-Ear Headphones: i.am+ BUTTONS

The first time you put your BUTTONS headphones into your ears something magical happens. A futuristic tone sounds and a very posh British woman's voice says, "Your buttons are connected."

For me, wearing headphones at the office is a necessity. With the chaotic nature of a busy fashion magazine, it’s easy to be distracted by everything going on around you. A good playlist and a great set of headphones thankfully can keep me focused on next month’s story.

The BUTTONS not only deliver on sound quality but also on aesthetics. Not surprising since they are a product of rapper Will.i.am’s tech company, i.am+. Models Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, who star in the ad campaign, serve as co-owners of the company.

With a variety of colors (black, white, pink) and metals (gold, rose gold, space gray) these headphones fit in perfectly with your existing tech aesthetic. They are sleek and modern enough to wear at the office on a morning commute without looking like you're off to the gym. When you need to take them off, the magnetic discs easily stick together and hang around your neck like a necklace—a brilliant feature.

Securing the right ear fit is essential to the sound quality for any pair of earbuds, so the BUTTONS include earpieces in various sizes that mold to any ear shape. The sound quality is impressive for their small size—they made everything from Madonna to Mozart sound full and rich, while drowning out the world around you. The ease of Bluetooth pairing to multiple devices also adds to their appeal.

There are a lot of options in the headphones market and while these are on the upper end of the price range, they are a worthwhile investment. Great looking, great sounding—and Will.i.am, Naomi, and Kendall approved. The BUTTONS check all my boxes.

Wins for: Aesthetics, Sound Quality, and Ease of Use

Noteworthy Features:

Magnetic backing allows them to hang around your neck

Customizable earpieces

Easy pairing with any Bluetoot

