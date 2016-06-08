Now You Can Have Your Clothes Tailored Via Text Message—Here's How

Saturday mornings aren't meant for running errands, especially ones that involve stripping down in a makeshift changing room and pretending you didn't binge on sushi the night before so you can have that fitted new dress tailored perfectly to your shape at the local dry cleaners. Enter Air Tailor, a genius new service that lets you set up a free account in order to access expert tailoring services on demand.

Once your account is up and running, you'll receive a text from Air Tailor and a welcome kit in the mail, which include pins, a measuring tape, collar stays, and your first pre-paid mailing sack to fill with your ready-to-be-altered items. Simply respond to the text with an explanation of what you would like done, and the Air Tailor pros will guide you through the steps on how to properly measure yourself and pin the fabric of your clothes to better fit you. (Did we mention that their text not only comes with helpful visual aids, but also hilarious GIFs and our favorite emoji?)

Once you're pleased with the adjustments, your tailor will text you an order confirmation form, complete with pricing. Carefully place your items in the pre-paid mailing envelope and drop it off at the post office. A network of carefully vetted, professional tailors will begin working on your pieces, and send the finished products back to you within five business days.

Your items are insured, and Air Tailor will credit or compensate you for damaged or missing items. In addition to basic alterations like having hems taken up, seams taken in, zippers replaced, and shoulders adjusted, Air Tailor also stiffens collars and repairs damaged garments, including leather pieces, on a case-by-case basis. It sure beats lugging a pile of ill-fitting clothes around town in search of a seamstress.