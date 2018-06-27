These Are The Only 4 Sunglass Trends Worth Mentioning This Summer 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Jenna Pizzuta (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Jun 27, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Happy National Sunglasses Day. Yes, that's a thing. And we're celebrating. Because what better excuse to go shopping than a holiday?

Sunglasses are a great, and often times more affordable, way to update your outfit with a trendy item. They're easy to pack, almost always less expensive than that new it-bag you've been craving, and can turn an otherwise mundane outfit into a show stopper. This season, we've seen some new trends hit the market that we're especially excited about. 

Double-bridge frames for the boho-chic shopper, extreme cat eyes for the '50s and '60s-inspired dresser, sci-fi shades for the model-obsessed, and colored lenses for the maximalist are among some of our favorite trends to shop this summer. Here, a selection of the must-have shades from each of these trends.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

DOUBLE-BRIDGE FRAMES

The double-bridge frame sunnie is a great take on the traditional aviator. The first ever pair of aviators hit the market in the mid 1930s, when the U.S. military asked designers Bausch & Lomb to create a more comfortable version of the traditional flight goggles. What was born? A cult-favorite trend, made famous in so many of our favorite film moments.



ROUND LEATHER AVIATOR SUNGLASSES

Rag & Bone $395


THICK AVIATOR SUNGLASSES

Fendi $495


SQUARE METAL SHIELD SUNGLASSES

Web $180
Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

EXTREME CAT EYE 

Extreme cat eye sunglasses have just the perfect amount of an exaggerated edge that gives your eyes an upturned appearance. This style was popularized in the '50s and '60s (often worn by Marilyn Monroe) and came just before the popularity of the bug-eye trend.



POINTED CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

Moschino $250


TORTOISE SHELL CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

H&M $13


ACETATE CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

Celine $460
Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

SCI-FI FRAMES

Matrix sunnies have been on our radar for about a year now. Just about every designer has made a pair of Neo-inspired shades. The theory here? The tinier the better.



THE FUGITIVE CAT EYE METAL SUNGLASSES

Adam Selman X Le Specs $90


DROOPED FRAME SUNGLASSES

Gentle Monster $281


OVERSIZED SHIELD SUNGLASSES

Pawaka $430
Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

TINTED LENSES

Transition lenses? Maybe not so cool ... yet. But colored lenses are coming back with a bang. Match your frames to your lenses, play around by going against what's expected: There are no rules when it comes to this color trend.



ROUND FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Kaleos $174


AVIATOR-STYLE METAL SUNGLASSES

Gucci $345


TORTOISE SHELL CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

Karen Walker $250
Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

TRANSPARENT FRAMES

Sure, dark lenses come in handy for those day you don't want to be noticed. But when you're in the mood to make a statement, reach for see-through sunglasses that will show off your pretty eyes.



OVAL SHAPED ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Mango $30


CAT EYE ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Topshop $30


ROUND ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Madewell $65

