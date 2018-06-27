These Are The Only 4 Sunglass Trends Worth Mentioning This Summer 

Happy National Sunglasses Day. Yes, that's a thing. And we're celebrating. Because what better excuse to go shopping than a holiday?

Sunglasses are a great, and often times more affordable, way to update your outfit with a trendy item. They're easy to pack, almost always less expensive than that new it-bag you've been craving, and can turn an otherwise mundane outfit into a show stopper. This season, we've seen some new trends hit the market that we're especially excited about.

Double-bridge frames for the boho-chic shopper, extreme cat eyes for the '50s and '60s-inspired dresser, sci-fi shades for the model-obsessed, and colored lenses for the maximalist are among some of our favorite trends to shop this summer. Here, a selection of the must-have shades from each of these trends.