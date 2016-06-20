12 of the Prettiest Sunglasses-and-Lipstick Pairings 

Courtesy (8)
Taylor Davies
Jun 20, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

In Ancient China, court judges wore sunglasses made from cut smoky quartz stones to hide their facial expressions during trials as they interrogated witnesses. And while the design and technology of sunglasses has evolved tremendously since then, we still like to hide behind them, to create a bit of mystery and intrigue. The same could be said of makeup too—especially lipstick. (Remember that Coco Chanel once said, "If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack!") As such, the combination of a strong lip and a great pair of shades can make you virtually unstoppable.

There's no better time than the playful and colorful summer months to put a little gusto behind your sunglass and lipstick selections. With long beach days, outdoor barbecues, and rooftop cocktail hours abounding, this is when you’re likely to spend the entirety of a social event with your shades on.

To inspire an eyewear and lipstick pairing worthy of at least one #unfiltered selfie, we selected 12 of the coolest sunglasses of the season and matched them up with equally fun and flattering lip colors (with help from our beauty department, natch).

1 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Graphic Punch

Elizabeth and James sunglasses, $185; shopbop.com. Bite Beauty lipstick in Pickled Ginger, $26; sephora.com

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Cotton Candy Cool

Le Specs sunglasses, $59; shopbop.com. M.A.C. lipstick in Heroine, $17; nordstrom.com.

3 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Newly Minted

Gentle Monster sunglasses, $280; gentlemonster.com. Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Lost Cherry, $32; charlottetilbury.com

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Bohemian Beauty

Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; nordstrom.com. Marc Jacobs Le Marc lipstick in Sonic Truth, $30; sephora.com

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Midnight Glam

Gucci sunglasses, $395; solsticesunglasses.com. NYX Lip Lingerie in Baby Doll, $7; nyxcosmetics.com

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Cat-Eye Queen

Celine sunglasses, $280; matchesfashion.com. Lipstick Queen Cupid’s Bow lip pencil in Nymph, $22; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Tickled Pink

Karen Walker sunglasses, $300; needsupply.com. Soap and Glory Sexy Mother Pucker lipstick in Nude Glory, $12; ulta.com

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Rockstar Reds

Saint Laurent sunglasses, $495; nordstrom.com. Laura Mercier Lip Glace in Poppy, $25; sephora.com

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Metallic Match

Dior sunglasses, $382; matchesfashion.com. Urban Decay Vice lipstick in Conspiracy, $17; sephora.com

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Tropic Thunder

Illesteva sunglasses, $290; nordstrom.com. Maybelline ColorSensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Rebel Red, $7; drugstore.com

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Rad and Reflective

Ray-Ban sunglasses, $175; ray-ban.com. Benefit Cosmetics Benebalm, $18; benefitcosmetics.com

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy (2)

Pretty Pastels

Chanel sunglasses, $340; chanel.com. NARS Satin lip pencil in Stourhead, $26; narscosmetics.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!