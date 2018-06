1 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images, Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images

Trend: Round Frames

Introduce a retro style to your sunglass collection with a round pair. The shape instantly infuses any look with a playful, laid-back touch. This shape completes your look, so excess makeup need not apply. Go au natural or swipe on a punchy, orange lip and keep hair simple.

Runway inspiration: Tory Burch (right), Rag & Bone (left)