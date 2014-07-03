Get the Look: Colored Sunglass Lenses Inspired by the Runway

Alexandra DeRosa
Jul 03, 2014 @ 12:45 pm

They're not as intimidating as they seem—but they are as cool as they sound.

A chic sunglass is an instant outfit pick-me-up. And a colored pair instantly adds a dose of fun to your look. Picture yourself in a LWD and neutral accessories with a colored lens. Perfection. Or, follow the runway's lead and use a colored lens to pick up the cheery tones in a black-and-white ensemble, as Michelle Smith of Milly did for her spring/summer 2014 collection (pictured, above).

When selecting your colored lenses, you'll want to seek out a pair with an overall softness to ease into the trend. Look for pretty pastels like baby blue and petal pink. If you're a risk taker (we salute you!), look for a style with an equally colorful frame, a lens with a bit more pigmentation, or an angular frame to really drive home the mood.

The best part about this trend is that you will without a doubt find a style for you. Whether your go-to sunglass silhouette is a cat's eye, a wayfarer, an aviator, or you just love a tortoise shell (guilty!), you'll find a colored lens set in your favorite frame.

Get a head start on this super fun trend and click to find the style for you.

1 of 7 ImaxTree

Trend: Colored Lenses

For those of you who feel that a dark pair of sunnies ruin a bright, light-as-air summery look, this is the sunglass trend for you. This style is a way to incorporate pastel shades into your shades. The best part? They come in all shapes and sizes.
Runway inspiration: Kenzo (left), Milly (right)
2 of 7 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

$330; avenue32.com
3 of 7 Courtesy

Miu Miu

$370; saksfifthavenue.com
4 of 7 Courtesy

Forever 21

$6; forever21.com
5 of 7 Courtesy

MICHAEL Michael Kors

$99; neimanmarcus.com
6 of 7 Courtesy

Le Specs

$55; net-a-porter.com
7 of 7 Courtesy

River Island

$20; riverisland.com

