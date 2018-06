1 of 7 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic, Greg Kadel

Trend: Body Chains

Kate Hudson is loving the body chain trend so much so that she wore her own through out her InStyle cover shoot for our July issue (pictured, left). In the spread, Hudson proves how well the dainty jewelry piece works with swimwear. Hudson then showed us that the style also works with casual wear when stepped out in New York City wearing the same piece (pictured, right).