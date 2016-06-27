These Are the Hottest Sunglasses Trends to Try This Season

InStyle Accessories Team
Jun 27, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Chances are you’ve always had a bit of an inkling that people (including yourself) tend to look better in sunglasses. But did you know there's scientific proof that you’re absolutely right? Sunglasses create facial symmetry, which is linked to attraction; and their dark lenses inspire a sense of mystery. We use people’s eyes to make judgments about their "intelligence, confidence and sincerity"” according to Vanessa Brown, author of Cool Shades: The History and Meaning of Sunglasses.

So on that note, is it any wonder that we're rather unabashed about our sunglasses obsession? We're firm believers that one pair isn’t even close to enough—after all, not every pair goes with every mood. A pair of cat-eye shades are ideal for that early morning coffee run after a long night; aviators for the airport, and those round, 1970s-inspired sunglasses are perfect for festivals and concerts in the park.

Whatever your summer agenda has in store, we’ve got the shades you need to cultivate a little mystery and up the attraction factor anywhere you go. We’ve broken down this season’s best shades into five categories (in time for National Sunglasses Day!) and called out a few of our favorite pairs, below.

1 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Browbar

Illesteva Milan III gold-tone and acetate mirrored sunglasses

Illesteva available at net-a-porter.com $300 SHOP NOW
2 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Browbar  

Marc Jacobs Round Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs available at marcjacobs.com $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Browbar

Topshop Lemur Metal Round Sunglasses

Topshop available at topshop.com $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Browbar

Mykita Gigi Sunglasses

Mykita available at mykita.com $728 SHOP NOW
5 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Browbar

Barton Perreira Rainey 52MM Square Sunglasses

Barton Perreira available at saksfifthavenue.com $510 SHOP NOW
6 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye

Dior 'Mohotani' 58mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Dior available at nordstrom.com $335 SHOP NOW
7 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye

Fendi Cutout Cat-Eye Acetate and Gunmetal-Tone Sunglasses

Fendi available at net-a-porter.com $455 SHOP NOW
8 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye

Balenciaga 56MM Acetate Cat's-Eye Sunglasses

Balenciaga available at saksfifthavenue.com $330 SHOP NOW
9 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye

Warby Parker Tilley Sunglasses

Warby Parker available at warbyparker.com $95 SHOP NOW
10 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye

Stella McCartney Top Accent Cat Eye Sunglasses

Stella McCartney available at shopbop.com $400 SHOP NOW
11 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Color

Super by Retrosuperfuture Tuttolente Paloma Sunglasses

Retrosuperfuture available at bergdorfgoodman.com $239 SHOP NOW
12 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Color

Gucci Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Gucci available at matchesfashion.com $496 SHOP NOW
13 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Color

Saint Laurent SL 98 California Sunglasses

Saint Laurent available at barneys.com $345 SHOP NOW
14 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Color

Saint Laurent SL101 Surf Sunglasses

Saint Laurent available at barneys.com $345 SHOP NOW
15 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Color

Fendi and Thierry Lasry Sunglasses

Fendi available at fendi.com $555 SHOP NOW
16 of 26 Courtesy

SUNGLASSES STYLE: COLOR

Oren Isaac Eyewear Herve Sunglasses

Oren Isaac Eyewear available at orenisaac.com $117 SHOP NOW
17 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Oval

Oliver Peoples The Row Parquet

Oliver Peoples available at oliverpeoples.com $420 SHOP NOW
18 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Oval

Saint Laurent Ivory SL 98 California Sunglasses

Saint Laurent available at ssense.com $345 SHOP NOW
19 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Oval

Retrosuperfuture Ines Amarena

Retrosuperfuture available at retrosuperfuture.com $223 SHOP NOW
20 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Oval

Topshop Ashley Oval Sunglasses

Topshop available at topshop.com $30 SHOP NOW
21 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Oval

Elizabeth and James Boylston Oval Sunglasses

Elizabeth and James available at bloomingdales.com $50 SHOP NOW
22 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Round

Oliver Peoples + The Row After Midnight Sunglasses

Oliver Peoples available at net-a-porter.com $450 SHOP NOW
23 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Round

Linda Farrow 457 C5

Linda Farrow available at lindafarrow.com $645 SHOP NOW
24 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Round

Tory Burch Chelsea Sunglasses

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $200 SHOP NOW
25 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Round

Banana Republic Linney Sunglasses

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $98 SHOP NOW
26 of 26 Courtesy

Sunglasses Style: Round

Krewe Louisa Sunglasses

Krewe available at clubmonaco.com $220 SHOP NOW

