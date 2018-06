Summer Occasions

1 of 14 Donato Sardella/WireImage, Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com, Courtesy

Not sure when to clutch and when to cross-body? Worry not-we've taken the guesswork out of accessorizing all your summer soiree looks. So, whether you have a calendar full of weddings or are hitting all the music fests, we've found the perfect shoes, bags and jewelry for your hot-weather wardrobe.