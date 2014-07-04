Summer Jewelry Trend to Try: Upper Arm Cuffs! Get Fitness Tips to Nail the Look

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Alexandra DeRosa
Jul 04, 2014 @ 2:00 pm

While on the hunt to discover with new, chic styling ideas for one of the most long-standing accessories on the market--the bracelet--we came across a photo of Rihanna working an upper arm cuff (above) and learned an important lesson: It's not just about the kind of bracelet you wear, but the where you wear it matters too. But before you get to shopping the stylish styles pictured below, read on for exclusive tips on how to tone your upper arms straight from Adriana Lima’s trainer, Michael Olajide, Jr.

1. Stand with you feet shoulder width apart and grab a one pound hand weight for each hand.

2. Alternating hands, punch straight out, keeping your hands above your collar bone on the way out and back, getting to about 95 percent extension. Start slowly and pick up speed for 60 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds.

3. Next, frame your face with your fists and punch straight up to the ceiling, alternating hands, and repeat for 60 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds.

4. Finally, put both hands up, and punch your left hand straight out and back as fast as you can for 60 seconds for each arm. As fast as the punches go out they have to be pulled back.

Now that you know the workout—and one that can be done in the comfort of your own home, no less—click to shop our favorite upper arm cuffs.

1 of 9 BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Trend: Upper Arm Cuffs

Rihanna is a no-fail trend setter. So when we spotted the star rocking an upper arm cuff, we knew it was a style to reckon with. Rihanna proved that the nontraditional jewelry piece perfectly dresses up a swimwear look-but we encourage you to wear the too-cool style with all of your sleeveless summer styles. Keep clicking to find the upper arm cuff that suits your taste.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Svelte Metals

$155; sveltemetals.com
3 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Aldo

$10; aldoshoes.com
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Annelise Michelson

$525; avenue32.com
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Asos

$15; asos.com
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Etsy

$12; etsy.com
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Free People

$108; freepeople.com
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Hadria

$150; hadrianyc.com
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Maria Black

$520; net-a-porter.com

