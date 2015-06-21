20 Summer Hats In Every Style and Shape Imaginable

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Andrea Cheng
Jun 21, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Diane Kruger is an actress, a fashion muse, a style icon, and a red carpet knockout—she's a wearer of many hats, both figuratively and literally. In the summer, Kruger's predilection for straw lids knows no bounds. From daytime red carpet events, like the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (pictured, above) to beach parties, she consistently tops off her impeccable summertime ensemble with a hat. 

And she may be onto something. Not only does a hat provide shade (a.k.a. sweet respite from the sun), but it also serves as a statement that can supplement an aesthetic or neutralize it. Offset a girly frock with a menswear-inspired fedora or a Panama hat. Or, go head-to-toe glam and top off a sleek plunging one-piece with a dramatic over-size floppy hat (a la Samantha from the Sex and the City movie) while sunning oceanside.

The thing is, hats are for just about everyone; you just have to find the right flattering shape. We've scoured the market, ranked each hat, and sorted them all from mild (narrow brim) to wild (wide brim). Ahead, shop cool banded fedoras, structured Panamas, striped floppy hats, and basically, every style under the sun. 

PHOTOS: Summer Hats in Every Style and Shape Imaginable

1 of 18 Courtesy

Loft

$40; loft.com

2 of 18 Courtesy

Banana Republic

$50; bananarepublic.com

3 of 18 Courtesy

Ann Taylor

$40; anntaylor.com

4 of 18 Courtesy

H&M

$13; hm.com

5 of 18 Courtesy

Sensi Studio

$120; net-a-porter.com

6 of 18 Courtesy

Eric Javits

$165; nordstrom.com

7 of 18 Courtesy

& Other Stories

$25; stories.com

8 of 18 Courtesy

Janessa Leone

$165; janessaleone.com

9 of 18 Courtesy

Madewell

$52; madewell.com

10 of 18 Courtesy

Gap

$30; gap.com

11 of 18 Courtesy

J. Crew

$35; jcrew.com

12 of 18 Courtesy

Topshop

$75; topshop.com

13 of 18 Courtesy

Zara

$30; zara.com

14 of 18 Courtesy

Whistles

$95; whistles.com

15 of 18 Courtesy

Hat Attack

$88; hatattack.com

16 of 18 Courtesy

Asos

$29; asos.com

17 of 18 Courtesy

& Other Stories

$35; stories.com

18 of 18 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim

$440; eugeniakim.com

