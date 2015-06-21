20 Summer Hats In Every Style and Shape Imaginable

Diane Kruger is an actress, a fashion muse, a style icon, and a red carpet knockout—she's a wearer of many hats, both figuratively and literally. In the summer, Kruger's predilection for straw lids knows no bounds. From daytime red carpet events, like the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (pictured, above) to beach parties, she consistently tops off her impeccable summertime ensemble with a hat.

And she may be onto something. Not only does a hat provide shade (a.k.a. sweet respite from the sun), but it also serves as a statement that can supplement an aesthetic or neutralize it. Offset a girly frock with a menswear-inspired fedora or a Panama hat. Or, go head-to-toe glam and top off a sleek plunging one-piece with a dramatic over-size floppy hat (a la Samantha from the Sex and the City movie) while sunning oceanside.

The thing is, hats are for just about everyone; you just have to find the right flattering shape. We've scoured the market, ranked each hat, and sorted them all from mild (narrow brim) to wild (wide brim). Ahead, shop cool banded fedoras, structured Panamas, striped floppy hats, and basically, every style under the sun.

