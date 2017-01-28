5 Tech Accessories You Need Right Now from the Rebecca Minkoff Sale

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jan 27, 2017

Rebecca Minkoff is an expert at creating chic tech accessories for the woman who loves fashion and technology in equal measure.

Online and in stores, Minkoff churns out phone cases of every color and pattern, cute crossbody bags for toting along your camera, striking laptop cases, and more.

Right now, when you shop Minkoff's limited-time-only sale, you'll get an extra 50% off sale items, including the stylish tech accessories below.

Happy shopping!

1 of 5 Courtesy

ISOBEL PHONE CROSSBODY

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $145 (originally $72) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

HEADPHONE BEANIE

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $46 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Touchscreen-Friendly KNIT GLOVE

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $29 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

IPHONE 6/6S CASE

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $16 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

4 ZIP MOTO CAMERA BAG

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $131 (originally $195) SHOP NOW

