7 Chic Straw Hats to Wear to the Beach This Summer 

With June more than halfway over and the hottest days of summer still ahead, it’s essential that we have our beach bag essentials on lock. Your first real vacation of the summer is probably still to come, so aside from shopping for an assortment of colorful swimsuits (yes, it's totally okay to need more than one), you’ve got to check off a few more must-haves: that cool circular beach towel, a pair of reflective sunnies, and of course, a pair of slides. And finally, along with SPF, you can't forget the ultimate stylish and protective accessory: a straw hat.

We love straw hats for not only providing significant additional coverage, but they add an entirely new dimension to your poolside or beach-bound look—whether you opt for a structured panama hat with a ribbon around the crown or a floppy style with an extra-wide brim. While it's true that one straw hat can be incredibly versatile, we need options. We think a getaway to the South of France calls for something glamorous and a little over-the-top, but still effortless, while a weekend at a lakeside cabin with trips to the farmer’s market and local beach might inspire something a little more practical. Below, we found 7 straw hats to match any sunny situation.