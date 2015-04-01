Straw Hats

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 6:21 pm
Diane Kruger, straw hats, the look
pinterest
Straw Hats
Diane Kruger
Shawn Ehlers/WireImage
Jennifer Morrison, straw hats, the look
pinterest
Straw Hats
Jennifer Morrison
Clark Samuels/Startraks
Vanessa Minnillo, straw hats, the look
pinterest
Straw Hats
Vanessa Minnillo
SplashNewsOnline.com
Rachel Bilson, straw hats, the look
pinterest
Straw Hats
Rachel Bilson
Ahmad Elatab/SplashNewsOnline.com
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

Straw Hats

Diane Kruger
Advertisement
2 of 4 Clark Samuels/Startraks

Straw Hats

Jennifer Morrison
3 of 4 SplashNewsOnline.com

Straw Hats

Vanessa Minnillo
Advertisement
4 of 4 Ahmad Elatab/SplashNewsOnline.com

Straw Hats

Rachel Bilson

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!