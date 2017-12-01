9 Winter Accessories with Major Personality

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Dec 01, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

In the fashion realm, we love the buzzword “statement” and apply the term to everything possible. Nothing gets us more excited than an exquisite pair of statement boots or a beautiful statement sweater (the antithesis of an ugly Christmas one). But as excited as we are, the hefty price tag for such an extravagant purchase sobers us up. If holiday shopping, charity giving, and vacation planning are eating up most of your December budget, you may put your own wish list on hold.

But what if you can get “statement” on a smaller scale? Enter whimsical and dramatic (in the best way possible) winter accessories: a cute hat or a blanket scarf won’t set you back the way a pair of shoes will! Scroll down for the pieces we’re currently coveting.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Agnelle 

Leopard Gloves

Agnelle available at Intermix $168 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Moncler

Chunky Fisherman-Stitch Scarf

Moncler available at Neiman Marcus $415 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Neon Check Scarf

Topshop $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Jennifer Behr

Crystal Voillette Beanie

Jennifer Behr $525 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim

Janine Earmuffs

Eugenia Kim available at Farfetch $262 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Le Specs x Adam Selman

The Last Lolita Sunglasses

Le Specs available at Revolve $119 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

The Elder Statesman

Heavy Armwarmers

The Elder Statesman available at Moda Operandi $285 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Saint Laurent

New Wave 196 Loulou Heart Sunglasses

Saint Laurent available at Net-a-Porter $490 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Lola Hats

Toy Soldier Fur Pom Cap

Lola available at Saks Fifth Avenue $280 SHOP NOW

