9 Winter Accessories with Major Personality

In the fashion realm, we love the buzzword “statement” and apply the term to everything possible. Nothing gets us more excited than an exquisite pair of statement boots or a beautiful statement sweater (the antithesis of an ugly Christmas one). But as excited as we are, the hefty price tag for such an extravagant purchase sobers us up. If holiday shopping, charity giving, and vacation planning are eating up most of your December budget, you may put your own wish list on hold.

But what if you can get “statement” on a smaller scale? Enter whimsical and dramatic (in the best way possible) winter accessories: a cute hat or a blanket scarf won’t set you back the way a pair of shoes will! Scroll down for the pieces we’re currently coveting.