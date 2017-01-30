The Most Surprising Accessory Trend of 2017

I know, I know—any time a fashion outlet touts anything as a "surprising trend," it turns out not to be all that unexpected. It'd be something like a long pendant after so many months of choker-dom, or, I don't know, the return of heels after years of sneakers. But rest assured, this one's up there in the unpredictability department: socks.

Yes, SOCKS. Typically worn mostly out of necessity than aesthetic, socks are, and have often been, overlooked and dismissed because, socks. Ever since ankle socks were invented, you never really saw them. And because they also made for the lamest presents. But now, socks—specifically, logo-bearing one—are trending high right now, especially among the street-style set.

Blame it on the sock-and-sandal combo, the '90s resurgence, or the rise in streetwear, but sporty shin-grazing pairs are getting a turn in the spotlight—by peeking out from shiny patent boots, being paired with platform sandals or lacy sheer pumps (that play on juxtaposition!), or complementing sneakers. Scroll through to see how to style them and shop a few pairs for yourself. Our personal faves: Gucci's signature web stripe socks and the Vetements x Reebok pair (obviously). PS. Taking back about them being lame gifts—I'd like one of each, please kthanks.

1 of 15 Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto

Coordinate with Color

Punch up black separates with a bold cherry-red hue, carried from your coat to your boots to the tiniest text on your socks.

2 of 15 Christian Vierig/Getty

Pack a Sporty Edge

Knock down a too-precious presence (a ladylike dress + Chanel clutch + strappy sandals) with ribbed socks.

3 of 15 Christian Vierig/Getty

Commit to Athleisure

1) Slip on socks. 2) Step into sneakers. Just do it.

4 of 15 Christian Vierig/Getty

Play with Juxtaposition

Vetements x Reebok socks with lace pumps = when sporty meets ultra femme. 

5 of 15 Christian Vierig/Getty

Sneak a Peek

Position yours so the logo sits perkily over the boot's edge.

6 of 15 Courtesy

Vetements x Reebok

Vetements available at ssense.com $85 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Gucci

Gucci available at ssense.com $95 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Puma

Puma available at puma.com $12 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Calvin Klein 

Calvin Klein available at topshop.com $8 (originally $15) SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Givenchy

Givenchy available at net-a-porter.com $290 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Nike

Nike available at zappos.com $25 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein available at asos.com $15 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Adidas

Adidas available at asos.com $13 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

032c

available at ssense.com $30 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Vetements x Reebok

Vetements available at net-a-porter.com $85 SHOP NOW

