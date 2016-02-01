7 Stunning, Outrageous Statement Earrings for Spring

Outrageous statement earrings pretty much changed everything for spring 2016 on the jewelry front. These major drops were big, bold, and not-your-average shoulder dusters. Case in point: Miuccia Prada’s sequin paillette-covered disco balls that came washed in every color, from aqua blue to tangerine orange. Elsewhere, Consuelo Castiglioni accented her line-up of color-blocked asymmetric layered dresses for Marni with sculptural pieces that were equal parts graphic and modern.

To get the look yourself, we suggest pulling your hair back to draw attention to your face and, well, the massive gems hanging from your lobes. If you're a minimalist, just throw on a simple bias-cut slip dress and slick mules, but if you're looking to make a look-at-me kind of entrance, take a cue from Prada and go full-on eclectic with vertical stripes and metallic. Below, shop seven of the most tempting earrings now, and get a head start on one of the season’s biggest trends.

