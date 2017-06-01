Embrace Your Inner Wonder Woman with These Striking Cuffs  

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Lashauna Williams
Jun 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Most girls have a heroic icon that shapes their perception of the ideal woman. While most figures don't hold up to those high expectations, there's one legend that has proved to stand the test of time: Wonder Woman! Some of us grew up with her and others are just going to get their introduction with the new Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot hitting theaters this weekend. And with that 96% rating on "Rotten Tomatoes", we're sure this is on everyone's to-do list.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Wonder Woman Trailer

 

A few things can be said about this quintassential superhero: she exudes power, leadership, intelligence...but most of all, she can rock bold cuffs like nobody's business.  To celebrate the new movie and her signature statement jewelry (and of course,  get you ready with a summer staple), we've gathered some of the most bold, unique, and gorgeous cuffs available today. 

Related: Wonder Woman’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Incredibly High and We’re Flipping Out

Whether you prefer a dainty (delicate pieces) or daring (go for it! We're talking about Wonder Woman here!), we've got you covered. Scroll down to see some of favorites and find your spirit animal (or should we say spirit cuff?!)

1 of 15 Courtesy

XL Molten Cuff

Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com $915 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Ariel

ADMK Jewelry available at admkjewelry.com $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Resin Curb Link

Adore Jewelry available at us.adorejewelry.com $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Silas

Gorjana available at shop.nordstrom.com $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Lips In Lips Statement

Marc Jacobs available at shopbop.com $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Rhiannon

Kate Hewko available at katehewko.com $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Abstract Petal

Alexis Bittar available at alexisbittar.com $123 (originally $175) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Statement Cuff

Trina Turk available at bloomingdales.com $158 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Sparkling Cuff

Michael Kors available at bloomingdales.com $81 (originally $115) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Mimosa Cuff

Aurelie Bidermann available at shopbop.com $336 (originally $560) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Metal Bangle

Robert Lee Morris Soho available at bloomingdales.com $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Twin Triangle

Sorrelli available at sorrelli.com $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Pia

The 9th Muse available at the9thmuse.com $202 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

A Cuff Above the Rest

Mod Cloth available at modcloth.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Silver Engraved Cut Out

Ami Clubwear available at amiclubwear.com $10 (originally $20) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!