8 Ways to Transform Your Work Look Into a Holiday Party Outfit

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Elana Zajdman (Market)
Dec 12, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Oh joy, it's the holiday season. The pros: Time off with the family, receiving gifts, and holiday parties with an open bar. The cons: Time off with the family, gift-giving, and figuring out what to wear to aforementioned parties. We're addressing the latter today, because chances are, for the next two weeks, you probably have an obligatory post-work fete to attend (like you could really RSVP no without any consequences). 

And as much as you want to go home and pass out because you're cramming all your work in before freedom, you know you can't—not even a drive-by to change (because you know that innocent five minutes of shut-eye will turn into a two hour-long nap). The obvious and only answer? To transform your boring workwear basics with standout, party-ready accessories. A starburst brooch, beautiful embellished slides, an embroidered purse, and—poof—everyone will think you planned out your outfit days (if not weeks) in advance. 

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

BANANA REPUBLIC

The easiest way to elevate a black blazer—a styling trick we learned from one Olivia Palermo

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

ZARA

Sure, you can grip a clutch. Or you can sling this embroidered cross-body over your shoulder, because with both hands free = more drinks. 

available at zara.com $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

IAM BY ILEANA MAKRI

Not quite as scene-stealing as those sweeping supersized earrings we saw on the runway, but charming just the same.

IAM By Ileana Makri available at net-a-porter.com $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

ALBERTA FERRETTI

Not into a night of teetering on stilettos? We feel you. Slip into these beautiful beaded slides.

Alberta Ferretti available at luisaviaroma.com $925 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

TEMPLE ST. CLAIR

Complete your arm party stack with festive charms. 

Temple St. Clair available at saksfifthavenue.com $13,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

ALEXANDRE BIRMAN

If you only have time to make one switch, swap your boring black pumps for these velvet beauties.

Alexandre Birman available at net-a-porter.com $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

LOREN OLIVIA

Step 1: Clasp on this choker. Step 2: Layer on at least 2 more pendants for an excellent stack (Nicole Richie shows us how it's done).

available at c21.com $20 (originally $59) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

GUCCI

The perfect bag for the perfectly accessorized party animal. 

Gucci available at gucci.com $4,200 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!