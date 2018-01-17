Your Favorite It-Girls Are Obsessed With This Polarizing Trend

Getty Images
Samantha Cohen
Jan 17, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

We are truly in love with every outfit and accessory Gigi Hadid rocks, especially her cool sunglasses. And when it comes to eyewear, Gigi and several style stars have been obsessing over an unexpected trend that we didn't see coming.

You might have noticed tiny square-framed sunglasses taking over your Instagram feed. Yep, we've moved on from the cat-eye trend and on to something a bit more striking. Like it or not, the itsy-bitsy frames are taking over. And while the fashion world seems divided, we appreciate the fresh approach on the retro shades. The sharp shape gives us a nostalgic nod to the 90's with a modern twist.

So instead of reaching for your usual classic aviators, go for one of the tiny specs to create a fashion-forward statement. No need to go all out with hair and makeup when you're wearing these showstoppers. Slick your strands into a high pony or bun, snap on a simple hoop earring, and you're good to go. These micro frames might not protect you from the sun, but they'll help you create the ultimate cool-girl moment.

Shop some of our favorite pairs below. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Titanium Sunglasses 

Try these sleek black frames with an edgy hoop and a slicked back ponytail. 

Ann Demeulemeester $515 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Silver Tone Steel Sunglasses 

Add a pop of color with a red lip while wearing these light sunglasses. 

Linda Farrow $345 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Black Smoked Lense Futuristic Sunglasses 

Pair this daring  shape with jeans, T-shirt, and a leather jacket for an instant cool-girl look.

Adam Selman X Le Specs $119 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Baxter Pale Pink Sunglasses 

A throwback to the '90s, these small frames make a bold statement with any look. 

Illesteva $230 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Metallic Titanium Sunglasses 

We are loving these metallic mirrored look sunglasses.

Brioni $843 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Black Acetate Sunglasses 

We love these chic sunglasses that will go prefect with any outfit.

Andy Wolf $330 SHOP NOW

