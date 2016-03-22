9 Spring Sneakers to Buy Now

Kristin Sinclair/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Mar 22, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

During fashion month, bloggers like Chiara Ferragni and street style stars such as Olivia Palermo couldn’t help but swap their stilettos for an eye-catching pair of sneakers. Make like the fashion set and change up your shoe game with a flashy pair of kicks. Aside from the fact that these shoes are totally trending, we love that their rubber bottoms and cushioned insoles make running around the city super comfortable. And whether you’re headed out for a weekend brunch or even a girls night out with your #squad, let a pair of head-turning sneaks be your outfit's focal point. Style them with a pair of cutoff jeans and a plain white T–shirt or dress them up with a simple cotton dress and fun jewelry. From geometric patterns to neon colors, below, 9 statement sneakers to buy this season.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Vans 

A golden metallic sneaker adds a luxe touch to any outfit. 

$75; vans.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Brooks Heritage 

Add some color to your denim and white tee pairing with these bright magenta kicks. 

$80; brooksrunning.com 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Stella McCartney 

Part espadrille, park sneaker, these shoes are a springtime go-to. 

$560; net-a-porter.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

New Balance 

A simple gray sneaker is made more interesting with neon patches and patterned shoelaces. 

$80; newbalance.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

ECCO

Crafted from smooth white leather, these sneakers are ultra sleek. 

$150; ecco.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Adidas 

Between the mesh overlays, baby pink hue, and sock-like arch support, these shoes are both functional and fashion forward. 

$120; zappos.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Startas

Make this light pink and blue sneaker pop by wearing it with a pair of white denim. 

$70; startas-usa.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Nine West 

Pair these platform sneakers with a mini skirt and leather jacket for an edgy approach to your next night out. 

$89; ninewest.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Nike 

Add some texture to your look with this retro-inspired mesh and leather sneaker. 

$110; stories.com

