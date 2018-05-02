This Season's Must-Have Jewelry Trends to Buy Right Now

Courtesy
Elana Zajdman
May 02, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

I know what you're thinking: my jewelry has to be on trend, too? Technically, no. Having a collection of personal, timeless jewelry is very chic and sartorially acceptable. But if you do want to buy into some of the latest (and quite frankly, greatest) trends that our favorite jewelers have designed for this season, this is your ultimate guide to what to buy.

From chunky, yet sleek, gold hoops, to natural designs that are earthy and emotional, here are our favorites to buy now. 

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

 

1 of 24 emrata/Instagram

Medium Width Hoop Earrings

2 of 24 courtesy

Lindsey 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings

Natasha Schweitzer $380 SHOP NOW
3 of 24 courtesy

Small Hammock silver-plated earrings

Jennifer Fisher $450 SHOP NOW
4 of 24 courtesy

Louise Olsen Large Liquid gold-plated hoop earrings

Dinosaur Designs $280 SHOP NOW
5 of 24 pernilleteisbaek/Instagram

Bracelets Meant For Layering

6 of 24 courtesy

Ball hinge bangle

Kate Spade $68 SHOP NOW
7 of 24 courtesy

Nirvana gold-plated cuff

Isabel Marant $250 SHOP NOW
8 of 24 Courtesy

Bracelets Meant For Layering

Loren Stewart $195 SHOP NOW
9 of 24 leighmillerjewelry/Instagram

Metal Shield Earrings

10 of 24 courtesy

Padina gold-tone earrings

Leigh Miller $310 SHOP NOW
11 of 24 courtesy

Omineca gold-tone earrings

Ariana Boussard-Reifel $375 SHOP NOW
12 of 24 courtesy

Foliage gold-plated clip earrings

Oscar de la Renta $195 SHOP NOW
13 of 24 alighieri_jewellery/Instagram

Pendant Necklaces To Put On And Never Take Off

14 of 24 Courtesy

Il Leone Medallion gold-plated necklace

Alighieri $225 SHOP NOW
15 of 24 courtesy

Audrey Gold Vermeil Necklace

AGMES $390 SHOP NOW
16 of 24 courtesy

Set of 3 necklaces

BP $16 SHOP NOW
17 of 24 Courtesy

Chunky Rings Meant To Layer

18 of 24 Courtesy

Allegra Gold-Filled Ring

Beck Jewels $110 SHOP NOW
19 of 24 courtesy

Love gold-tone ring

Chloe $295 SHOP NOW
20 of 24 courtesy

Watch Strap Ring

Alexander Wang $195 SHOP NOW
21 of 24 alighieri_jewellery/Instagram

Pearl Embellished Earrings

22 of 24 courtesy

Gold-plated faux pearl clip earrings

Oscar de la Renta $220 SHOP NOW
23 of 24 courtesy

14-karat gold, diamond and pearl hoop earrings

Mateo $450 SHOP NOW
24 of 24 Courtesy

Silver faux pearl earrings

Sophie Buhai $395 SHOP NOW

