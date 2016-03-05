The Top 9 Shoe Trends of Spring 2016

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
InStyle Accessories Team
Mar 05, 2016

Just because spring hasn't sprung just yet, doesn't mean that you can't get a head start on the changing temperatures with a closet update. From the latest "it" sandals to must-have lace-up heel standouts, we've gathered the best shoes of spring.

1 of 18 Indigital Images; Catwalking/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Block Heels 

Chunky block heels ruled the runway, which are not only on-trend but also comfortable. Our feet are very happy.

Runway looks, from left: Marni, Dior, Valentino 

2 of 18 Courtesy

Shop The Trend:

Aquazzura, $765; net-a-porter.com. Cole Haan, $200; colehaan.com. Valentino, $1,595; bergdorfgoodman.com

3 of 18 Venturelli/Getty Images; Indigital Images (2)

Bold Platforms 

Make a statement with a pair of bold platforms that are decorated with stripes or pops of metallic. They're sure to turn heads.

Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Miu Miu 

4 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Kurt Geiger, $84; kurtgeiger.com. Gucci, $1,100; gucci.com. Stuart Weitzman, $465; neimanmarcus.com

5 of 18 Indigital Images; Catwalking/Getty Images (2)

Fun Flats 

Elevate your everyday go-to flats. Choose a pair decorated with pom poms, beading, or ribbon!

Runway looks, from left: Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada 

6 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Mystique, $385; stylebop.com. Asos, $60; asos.com. Prada, $890; prada.com

7 of 18 Indigital Images; Catwalking/Getty Images; Getty Images

Loafer Slides

The slide loafer is an update on the traditional preppy style.

Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Edun 

8 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Topshop, $100; topshop.com. Massimo Dutti, $77; massimodutti.com. Gucci, $595; nordstrom.com

9 of 18 Indigital Images (2); Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Mules 

 Mules are the perfect staple for the summer, and can easily be worn for day or night.

Runway looks, from left: Boss, Gucci, Nina Ricci 

10 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Gucci, $1,100; gucci.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $195; nordstrom.com. Michael Michael Kors, $110; neimanmarcus.com

11 of 18 Indigital Images; Catwalking/Getty Images (2)

Shower Shoes 

These high-fashion shower shoes are a take on a classic—just don't actually wear them in the shower!

Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana 

12 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Simone Rocha, $655; net-a-porter.com. Adidas, $30; nordstrom.com. Hunter, $55; yoox.com

13 of 18 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images; Indigital Images; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Sneakers 

Sneakers are here to stay, but who says they have to be plain white? Get excited with a colored trainer or a rainbow embroidered pair.

Runway looks, from left: Hermes, Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger 

14 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Nike, $88; farfetch.com. Rag and Bone, $325; ssense.com. Hermes, $900; hermes.com

15 of 18 Indigital Images (2); Catwalking/Getty Images

Lace-Up Heels 

This is the perfect shoe to dress up any LBD. 

Runway looks, from left: Derek Lam, Fendi, Altuzarra 

16 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Asos, $55; asos.com. Tony Bianco, $136; revolveclothing.com. Derek Lam, $750; dereklam.com

17 of 18 Indigital Images; Catwalking/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Gladiators

The Roman-esque sandal is not going anywhere for spring, and this season, they were washed in glitter or color. 

Runway looks, from left: Thakoon, Giambattista Valli, Chloe 

18 of 18 Courtesy

Shop the Trend: 

Raye, $182; revolveclothing.com. Giambattista Valli, $995; modaoperandi.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $350; saksfifthavenue.com

 

