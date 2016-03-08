The Top 7 Bag Trends of Spring 2016

The easiest way to lift your spirits is to up your bag game. Trust us, try it. From micro minis to slouchy hobos, we have searched far and wide for the best bags of spring 2016. Go on, start shopping now.

1 of 14 Armando Grillo/Imaxtree.com; MATTEO VOLTA/IMAXTREE.COM; IMAXTREE.COM

CHAIN HANDLE BAGS

 Bags with a chain handle detail add a bit of glitz to your everyday uniform.

Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci 

2 of 14 Courtesy (3)

SHOP THE TREND:

Diane von Furstenberg, $209 (originally $298); dvf.com. Gucci, $1,650; neimanmarcus.com. Forever 21, $23; forever21.com

3 of 14 Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM; Matteo Volta/Imaxtree.com; Carlo Scarpato/Imaxtree.com

EASY HOBOS

These slouchy laid back bags can fit all of your essentials.

Runway looks, from left: Marni, Celine, Loewe 
4 of 14 Courtesy (3)

Shop The Trend: 

MM6 Maison Margiela, $225; farfetch.com. Independent Reign, $152; bluefly.com. Marni, $2,330; net-a-porter.com

5 of 14 MATTEO VOLTA/IMAXTREE.COM; Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM (2)

OVERSIZE CLUTCHES

Who says clutches are just for formal occasions? These larger than life options can take you from day to night.

Runway looks, from left: Boss, Narciso Rodriguez, Celine 

6 of 14 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend: 

Mansur Gavriel, $695; modaoperandi.com. Go Jane, $19 (originally $50); gojane.com. Narciso Rodriguez, $1,395; barneys.com

7 of 14 Armando Grillo/Imaxtree.com; Imaxtree.com (2)

MINI BAGS

Grab your cards, cash, and keys and go! That's all you really need in your bag anyway.

Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Fendi, Louis Vuitton 

8 of 14 Courtesy (3)

Shop the trend: 

Chloe, $890; bergdorfgoodman.com. Tory Burch, $275; toryburch.com. Kate Spade, $328; macys.com

9 of 14 IMAXTREE.COM; Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM; Catwalking/Getty Images

FRINGED STYLES

Fringe is definitely in this season. Rock a bag that can take you from work to a music festival.

Runway looks, from left: Jason Wu, Chloe, Altuzarra

10 of 14 Courtesy (3)

shop the trend: 

Express, $40; express.com. Altuzarra, $2,995; barneys.com. Sole Society, $50; solesociety.com

11 of 14 Armando Grillo/Imaxtree.com (3)

FLAT SATCHEL

These oversized bags are still chic and sophisticated.

Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney  

12 of 14 Courtesy (3)

Shop the trend: 

Romwe, $13 (originally $28); romwe.com. Michael Kors, $1,290; michaelkors.com. Proenza Schouler, $1,590; neimanmarcus.com

13 of 14 IMAXTREE.COM (3)

TOP HANDLE NUMBERS

This ladylike style is a classic for a reason.

Runway looks, from left: Fendi, Gucci, Miu Miu 

14 of 14 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend: 

Les Petits Joueurs, $898; lespetitsjoueurs.com. Henri Bendel, $428; henribendel.com. Fendi, $2,900; saksfifthavenue.com

