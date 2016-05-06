12 Sporty and Comfortable Sandals to Buy Now and Wear All Season Long

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
May 06, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Now that Memorial Day is 25 days away, it's time to think about the warmer weather ahead. When it comes to walking around the city on a hot and humid day, there is nothing more important than staying comfortable. Our biggest advice? Swap out your stilettos for an easy pair of sporty, athletic-inspired sandals. With the rise of athleisure, these styles are just as fashion forward as they are easy on the arches. Below 12 pairs of sporty sandals to buy now and wear all season long.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Adidas 

A pair of Adidas slides are a classic staple everyone should own.

$30; adidas.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

Fun stripes and an all white bottom add a playful touch to this plain black pair. 

$250; toryburch.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Aska

These baby pink sandals are sweet and feminine. 

$275; askacollection.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

A thick strap and curved arch make this pair a must-have for a long day on your feet. 

$70; zara.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

Easy Spirit 

With a memory foam insole, this pair gently massages your feet with every step. 

$79; easyspirit.com

6 of 12 Courtest

Marni

Sporty slides are given a fashion forward twist with head-turning embellishments. 

$1,080; marni.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Birkenstock 

Shine bright in these metallic Birkenstocks. 

$135; jcrew.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Teva x Derek Lam 

With the comfort of a classic Teva and the style of Derek Lam, what’s not to love? 

$85; teva.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff 

Black leather sandals never go out of style. 

$150; rebeccaminkoff.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

Add some texture to your look with these embossed leather sneaker-like sandals. 

$100; topshop.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Dune London

The rose gold color adds a sophisticated touch to these sporty sandals. 

$155; dunelondon.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Furla

All eyes will be on you with this bright blue and neon pair. 

$169 (originally $225); furla.com

