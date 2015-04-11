13 Classic Accessories You'll Wear Forever and Ever

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 11, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

There's no better excuse for splurging on a statement accessory than the change of seasons---and, lucky you, spring is finally here! To make your purchase guilt-free (relatively, at least), it's best to drop cash on "forever pieces," like a luxe white leather bag by 3.1 Phillip Lim (above) or a timeless necklace by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry (above), that can be dressed up or down.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn’s Favorite Tote Is About to Be Your Favorite Tote, Too

To help you shop wisely, we've curated 13 chic staples bound to become wardrobe warriors. Think: walkable black strappy sandals by Theory (above) that will work with any look and that Céline handbag you've always wanted (above). Sure, they'll make a dent in your wallet, but they'll also earn you high marks for style for a long time to come. Click ahead to shop.

PHOTOS: Shop Must-Have Splurge-Worthy Classic Acccessories

1 of 13 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

If you’re looking to add a white handbag to your wardrobe, go big or go home. Don't be afraid to spend a few extra bucks on really good leather.

$895; 31philliplim.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

Theory

A black strappy sandal is a no-fail purchase. What makes this style a standout is its incredibly clean lines and walkable block heel.

$595; theory.com

3 of 13 Courtesy

Jennifer Fisher

This necklace is a piece that can be dressed up or down—which means you’ll never take it off.

$200; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Céline

If a Céline bag has been on your wish list season after season, it’s best to choose a style that isn’t too trendy. This is a classic that will last a lifetime.

$2,850, celine.com

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Tod's

Classic white sneakers continue to make comebacks. This pristine Tod’s leather style with espadrille trim hits all marks.

$525; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Adina Reyter

Bar earrings are all the rage right now, and it looks like the shape will stick around. For an unexpected take on the trend, opt for black stones.

$295; piperlime.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Karen Walker

Sunglasses can be the first thing someone notices about you. Your best bet is to opt for a tortoiseshell frame, as it flatters every skin tone and works at any age.

$300; shopbop.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Shinola

Shinola watches are as timeless as they come. For a modern take, try a double wrap-around style in neutral tones.

$525; neimanmarucs.com

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Michael Kors Collection  

This sandal has a down-to-earth edge that will always be in style.

$395; shopbop.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Sensi Studio

If you’re spending the season on the beach, pick up a sophisticated hat that will seamlessly take you from the beach to cocktail hour.

$120; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Miansai

This modern bracelet will become your go-to. The screw closure is understatedly chic and looks best when worn solo, so it’s one-and-done and you're out the door.

$200; intermixonline.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Club Monaco

You want to pick up a new heel that you can actually walk in at the start of each season. This neutral wedge will pair well with everything you already own.
$289; clubmonaco.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Elizabeth & James

You can’t go wrong with a little black bag.

$345; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!