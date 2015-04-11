13 Classic Accessories You'll Wear Forever and Ever

There's no better excuse for splurging on a statement accessory than the change of seasons---and, lucky you, spring is finally here! To make your purchase guilt-free (relatively, at least), it's best to drop cash on "forever pieces," like a luxe white leather bag by 3.1 Phillip Lim (above) or a timeless necklace by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry (above), that can be dressed up or down.
RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn’s Favorite Tote Is About to Be Your Favorite Tote, Too
To help you shop wisely, we've curated 13 chic staples bound to become wardrobe warriors. Think: walkable black strappy sandals by Theory (above) that will work with any look and that Céline handbag you've always wanted (above). Sure, they'll make a dent in your wallet, but they'll also earn you high marks for style for a long time to come. Click ahead to shop.