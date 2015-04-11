13 Classic Accessories You'll Wear Forever and Ever

There's no better excuse for splurging on a statement accessory than the change of seasons---and, lucky you, spring is finally here! To make your purchase guilt-free (relatively, at least), it's best to drop cash on "forever pieces," like a luxe white leather bag by 3.1 Phillip Lim (above) or a timeless necklace by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry (above), that can be dressed up or down.

To help you shop wisely, we've curated 13 chic staples bound to become wardrobe warriors. Think: walkable black strappy sandals by Theory (above) that will work with any look and that Céline handbag you've always wanted (above). Sure, they'll make a dent in your wallet, but they'll also earn you high marks for style for a long time to come. Click ahead to shop.

PHOTOS: Shop Must-Have Splurge-Worthy Classic Acccessories