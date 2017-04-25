You Must See the "Magnificent Jewels" from Sotheby's Auction Before They're Sold

Whether you are a collector, window shopper, or simply love gems, we suggest you run (NOT WALK!) to Sotheby’s in New York to preview their one-of-a-kind collection of jewels being auctioned off this morning. Not in the Big Apple? No excuses. You can browse the 254 lots online as well.

Some of the show-stopping highlights: The legendary Stotesbury Emerald, a piece that has been M.I.A. since 1971; imported colored diamonds; and a citrine suite by Sterlé, which previously belonged to Queen Narriman of Egypt. Here are some of our favorites from the auction.

1 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

The Four-In-One 

A Necklace, Brooch, And Two Bracelets All-In-One

Van Cleef & Arpels Estimate 100,000 — 150,000 USD SHOP NOW
2 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Brooch

18 Karat Gold, Coral, Lapis, Emerald, And Diamonds, What Else Do You Really Need? Maybe A Ruby, Keep Scrolling! 

David Webb Estimate $10,000-$15,000 SHOP NOW
3 of 24 Courtesy Sotherbys

Emerald Ring

18 Karat Gold, Emerald, and Diamonds

Estimate $20,000- $30,000 SHOP NOW
4 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Diamond Choker

Property From The Collection Of Marjorie S. Fisher, Palm Beach

Estimate $60,000 - $80,000 SHOP NOW
5 of 24 Courtesy Sotherbys

Sapphire Ring

18 Karat Gold, Silver, Sapphire, Diamonds

Estimate $50,000 - $70,000 SHOP NOW
6 of 24 Courtesy Sotherbys

Pair Of Diamond Bracelets

18 Karat White Gold and Diamonds

Estimate $40,000 - $60,000 SHOP NOW
7 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Ancient Coin Necklace

18 Karat Gold and Ancient Coin, Property Of A Lady, San Francisco Bay Area

Bulgari Estimate $5,000 - $7,000 SHOP NOW
8 of 24 Courtesy Sotherbys

Stotesbury Emerald Ring

Over 34 Karats of Emerald This Stunner's Whereabouts Have Been Virtually Unknown Since 1971.

Harry Winston Estimate $800,000 - $1,200,000 SHOP NOW
9 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Fancy Pink Diamond Pendant

Rose Gold and 11.19 Carats 

Estimate $1,000,000 - $2,000,000 SHOP NOW
10 of 24 Courtesy Sotherbys

Ruby and Diamond Brooch

Property Of The Collection Of Marjorie S. Fischer, Palm Beach; Circa 1915

Estimate $10,000 - $15,000 SHOP NOW
11 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Gold and Diamond Wrap Bracelet

18 Karat Gold and Diamonds, Carvin French

Estimate $30,000 - $50,000 SHOP NOW
12 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Large Ancient Coin Necklace

18 Karat Gold, Property Of A Lady, San Francisco Bay Area

Bulgari $5,000- $7,000 SHOP NOW
13 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Fancy Gray-Blue Diamond Ring

This Ring Is Expandable; Circa 1930

$750,000- $1,000,000 SHOP NOW
14 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Emerald and Diamond Necklace

Set With Seven Emerald Cut Emeralds Weighing 39.70 Carats

Estimate $250,000 — $350,000 USD SHOP NOW
15 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Lapis Bracelet

Circa the 1970s

Cartier $25,000 - $35,000 SHOP NOW
16 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Citrine and Diamond Necklace and Bracelet

Formerly From The Collection Of Queen Narriman Of Egypt

Estimate $175,000 — $225,000 USD SHOP NOW
17 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Chalcedony, Kunzite and Diamond Ring

JAR; .35 Carats 

$25,000 - $35,000 SHOP NOW
18 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Favrile Glass 'Beetle' Necklace 

Designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany; Circa 1910

Tiffany & Co. Estimate $50,000 — $70,000 USD SHOP NOW
19 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Pair Of Earclips

Chrysoprase, Chalcedony, and Diamonds, JAR

Estimate $50,000 - $70,000 SHOP NOW
20 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Pendant Necklace

Silver-Topped Gold, Diamonds, and Colored Stones 

Boucheron Estimate $30,000 - $50,000 SHOP NOW
21 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Diamond Ring

Weighing Just Shy Of 19 Carats

Estimate $125,000 — $175,000 USD SHOP NOW
22 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Evening Bag 

Comes With Built In Watch; Property From The Collection of Marjorie S Fischer, Palm Beach

Estimate $5,000 — $7,000 USD SHOP NOW
23 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Pair of Cufflinks

Platinum and Diamonds

Cartier Estimate $5,000 — $7,000 USD SHOP NOW
24 of 24 Courtesy Sotheby's

Emerald Necklace

Set With Nine Emeralds Weighing Approximately 230 carats

Estimate $150,000 — $200,000 USD SHOP NOW

